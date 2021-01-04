#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations to begin in Northern Ireland today

50,000 doses of the vaccine have been allocated to the North.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jan 2021, 7:31 AM
57 minutes ago 2,892 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5315335
Shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Image: PA Images
Shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Image: PA Images

THE ROLLOUT OF the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is set to begin in Northern Ireland from today.

The start of vaccinations in the North is part of a wider rollout of the vaccine across the UK, and follows the administration of the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last  month.

A batch of 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been allocated to the North, and those aged over 80 will be prioritised initially.

Northern Ireland has moved to accelerate delivery of the jab as the spread of the virus has increased in recent weeks.

Chief medical officers across the UK have decided to delay delivery of the second shot of vaccines, as required by both the the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs. 

The intention is that the maximum number of people receive their first jab, with its partial protection, as quickly as possible to help step the tide of cases which threatens to overwhelm the health service.

Related Reads

19.12.20 Reader Q&A: The Swine Flu vaccine was fast-tracked too - so how are things different this time around?
12.12.20 Q&A: Answers to reader questions about the Covid-19 vaccine and Ireland's rollout plans

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed.

The country recorded a further 1,662 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with a total of 11,810 people testing positive in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, a new national lockdown looks likely to be imposed across England as the Government was accused by Labour of letting coronavirus “get out of control”.

The Government’s key “Covid-O” committee that oversees restrictions is expected to meet today to decide changes to the coronavirus regime.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ministers are reportedly considering putting even more areas of England into the toughest level of restrictions, Tier 4.

Contains reporting from Stephen McDermott.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie