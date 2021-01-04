Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations to begin in Northern Ireland today

THE ROLLOUT OF the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is set to begin in Northern Ireland from today.

The start of vaccinations in the North is part of a wider rollout of the vaccine across the UK, and follows the administration of the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last month.

A batch of 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been allocated to the North, and those aged over 80 will be prioritised initially.

Northern Ireland has moved to accelerate delivery of the jab as the spread of the virus has increased in recent weeks.

Chief medical officers across the UK have decided to delay delivery of the second shot of vaccines, as required by both the the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs.

The intention is that the maximum number of people receive their first jab, with its partial protection, as quickly as possible to help step the tide of cases which threatens to overwhelm the health service.

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed.

The country recorded a further 1,662 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with a total of 11,810 people testing positive in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, a new national lockdown looks likely to be imposed across England as the Government was accused by Labour of letting coronavirus “get out of control”.

The Government’s key “Covid-O” committee that oversees restrictions is expected to meet today to decide changes to the coronavirus regime.

Ministers are reportedly considering putting even more areas of England into the toughest level of restrictions, Tier 4.

Contains reporting from Stephen McDermott.