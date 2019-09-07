How much do you know about Charles Stewart Parnell?

CHARLES STEWART PARNELL made an unexpected cameo in the Brexit debate earlier this week when recently-appointed leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg raised the Irish nationalist leader in an attack on the opposition’s tactics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major defeat after opponents seized control of the parliamentary timetable to schedule a bill delaying the current 31 October Brexit deadline.

Rees-Mogg insisted during the debate leading up to the late-night vote that “the approach taken today is the most unconstitutional use of this House since the days of Charles Stewart Parnell, when he tried to bung up Parliament.”

So who was Ireland’s “uncrowned king”? Let’s test your knowledge of Charles Stewart Parnell.