SINN FÉIN TD Mairéad Farrell has excoriated Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty for his reference to “Sinn Féin traitors” last night.

The party has accused RTÉ of “electoral interference” and criticised the broadcaster for allowing “inaccurate, far-right tropes” to be repeated on the Late Late Show.

Farrell was speaking to Colm Ó Mongáin on RTÉ radio this afternoon when she cut across the host to demand an apology from the national broadcaster over Kielty’s comments.

She also demanded the episode be taken down from the RTÉ Player website.

During the Late Late Show last night, Patrick Kielty was talking about a new Irish version of the hit reality TV show Traitors in his opening monologue.

“It’s full of deception, betrayal, everybody keeps changing their stories. All we have to do is work out who is telling the truth,” Kielty said, before showing two photographs of former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley and party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“I think that’s the first two contestants there,” Kielty said.

“Sinn Féin traitors, the show we all want to see,” he added.

That line received some boos from the studio audience.

Sinn Féin has been engulfed by a recent scandal over Stanley’s surprise resignation last weekend. Since then, he and McDonald have offered different accounts of the timeline of a complaint made against him and a subsequent internal party inquiry.

Mairéad Farrell was asked about immigration policy on the radio towards the end of today’s show but interrupted Ó Mongáin to criticise Kielty’s use of the term “Sinn Féin traitors”, which as she pointed out is a common phrase among members of the far right in Ireland.

“There needs to be a public apology on air next week and also RTÉ needs to remove the segment” from the RTÉ Player. She said it was “really important” because Mary Lou McDonald “has literally received death threats” relating to the term traitor.

Ó Mongáin said his programme does not have editorial control of the Late Late Show.

“That’s a matter that can be taken up with RTÉ Corporate,” he said.

Farrell replied saying that Sinn Féin has taken it up with the broadcaster.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin has confirmed the party has raised the matter with RTÉ’s Director General.

“Mary Lou McDonald has been the subject of death threats, where the moniker ‘traitor’ has been used. Repeating inaccurate, far-right tropes on the Late Late Show, weeks out from a General Election, can only be considered electoral interference. RTÉ should immediately apologise.”

RTÉ has been contacted and asked for comment.