Poll: Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade this year?

FOR THE FIRST time since 2019, St Patrick’s Day parades are back nationwide.
The arrival of Covid meant the last two years’ celebrations had to be put on ice but we’re ready to go this time around.
With Covid still in the community. we want to know: Will you be attending a St Patrick’s Day parade this year?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (13)