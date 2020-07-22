Family and gardaí 'concerned about wellbeing' of 49-year-old man missing since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 49-year-old man who is missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3.

Paul Stuart was last seen in the Rathnew area of Co Wicklow at around 10.30pm on Monday, 20 July in a 08-D registered black Volkswagen Beetle car.

He is described as being 6’3″ in height, around 13 stone in weight, with red hair and blue eyes.

Paul was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.

Gardaí and Paul’s family are concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 040 460 140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.