#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Police launch murder investigation after woman stabbed to death

The woman, Alyson Nelson, 64, died a short time later – a man has been arrested by police.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,499 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5740883
Whitehead, County Antrim.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Whitehead, County Antrim.
Whitehead, County Antrim.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POLICE HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation after a woman died in a stabbing incident in County Antrim yesterday evening.

PSNI officers and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel went to a house in Whitehead  shortly after 6pm – they found a woman in her 60s with stab wounds. 

The woman, Alyson Nelson, 64, died a short time later – a man has been arrested by police.  

Detective Inspector Foreman has appealed to the public for help in their investigation.

“We received a report at around 6.10 pm that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead. Officers attended, along with emergency service colleagues.

“Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22,” the officer said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie