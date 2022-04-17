Police launch murder investigation after woman stabbed to death

POLICE HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation after a woman died in a stabbing incident in County Antrim yesterday evening.

PSNI officers and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel went to a house in Whitehead shortly after 6pm – they found a woman in her 60s with stab wounds.

Advertisement

The woman, Alyson Nelson, 64, died a short time later – a man has been arrested by police.

Detective Inspector Foreman has appealed to the public for help in their investigation.

“We received a report at around 6.10 pm that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead. Officers attended, along with emergency service colleagues.

“Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22,” the officer said.