Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?

Saturday 23 February, 2019
Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?

Three MPs have said Brexit should be delayed if the UK parliament doesn’t approve a deal in the coming days.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 10:36 AM
52 minutes ago 5,820 Views 30 Comments
Image: Jonathan Brady via PA Images
Image: Jonathan Brady via PA Images

THREE BRITISH CABINET ministers have said today that Brexit should be delayed if the UK parliament doesn’t approve a deal in the next few days. 

Writing in the Daily Mail, Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark said it would be better to seek to extend Article 50 and delay Britain’s departure rather than crash out of the EU on 29 March with no deal. 

The ministers’ warning comes ahead of next week’s crucial vote in the House of Commons. On Wednesday, MPs are expected to consider an amendment to give Parliament the opportunity to delay Brexit and stop a no-deal scenario if there is no agreement made with the EU by the middle of March, the BBC reported

So, today we want to know: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn’t agreed?


About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
