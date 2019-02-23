Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?

THREE BRITISH CABINET ministers have said today that Brexit should be delayed if the UK parliament doesn’t approve a deal in the next few days.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark said it would be better to seek to extend Article 50 and delay Britain’s departure rather than crash out of the EU on 29 March with no deal.

The ministers’ warning comes ahead of next week’s crucial vote in the House of Commons. On Wednesday, MPs are expected to consider an amendment to give Parliament the opportunity to delay Brexit and stop a no-deal scenario if there is no agreement made with the EU by the middle of March, the BBC reported.

So, today we want to know: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn’t agreed?

