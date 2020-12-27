#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 December 2020
Poll: Have you had enough of Christmas dinner leftovers?

It must be near its end at this stage.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 10:10 AM
2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

WE’RE A COUPLE days past Christmas Day now. 

Now is the time where people might be getting a little bit tired of Christmas dinner leftovers.

Maybe it was chucked into sandwiches, curries or out altogether, every family has their own traditions.

So this morning we want to know: Have you had enough of Christmas dinner leftovers?


Poll Results:

Nope, I wouldn't mind another go at the leftovers (230)
Yep, can't face another bit (107)
All our leftovers are gone (54)
We didn't have any leftovers (30)
No opinion (19)





Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

