TO MUCH FANFARE, Netflix is this weekend launching its Our Planet documentary.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to combat climate change, which this week caused the IFA to be angered by advice given Irish schoolchildren that they should eat less meat to reduce carbon footprint.

Late last year Ireland was ranked worst in Europe for its efforts in tackling climate change. While the government has said it plans to do more, do you think you could do more personally?

Poll: Do you think you could do more to protect the environment?

