THERE HAVE BEEN calls for Ticketmaster to be investigated after Oasis fans were left facing up to a 400% increase in ticket prices on the platform.

The British rock band will play two nights in Dublin’s Croke Park in August next year.

Demand for tickets to the reunion tour is incredibly high, with hundreds of thousands of fans left disappointed yesterday as the site crashed when the sale began, causing people to lose their place in the queue.

Others, however, were more disappointed in the hike in ticket prices on the platform, as the newly reinstated band had promised that tickets could only be sold “at face value”.

