Poll: When was the last time you donated to a charity?

THE LATE LATE Toy Show fundraiser has become a staple in recent years, with massive amounts of money being raised by the appeal in November.

There was a total of €6.6 million raised at the most recent fundraiser, with over 1.1 million children now set to benefit from the funds raised.

The money itself is set to go towards 154 individual charities and will benefit at least one project in every county in Ireland.

With this in mind, we want to know: When was the last time you donated to a charity?

