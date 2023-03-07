Poll: Will you try to get tickets to Eurovision in Liverpool?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TICKETS FOR THIS year’s Eurovision song contest in Liverpool will go on sale at 12pm.
The event is being staged in the Liverpool Arena in May on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which won the contest last year.
Wild Youth will represent Ireland and ticket prices range from £30 (€34) for family rehearsals to £380 (€428) for the grand final.
So ahead of the imminent release of tickets, we want to know: Will you try to buy any?
