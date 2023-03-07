Advertisement

Tuesday 7 March 2023
Andres Poveda Wild Youth will represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision song contest in Liverpool.
# Your Say
Poll: Will you try to get tickets to Eurovision in Liverpool?
There are nine shows in total that fans can buy tickets for – six rehearsals and three live shows.
1.8k
2
30 minutes ago

TICKETS FOR THIS year’s Eurovision song contest in Liverpool will go on sale at 12pm. 

The event is being staged in the Liverpool Arena in May on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which won the contest last year.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland and ticket prices range from £30 (€34) for family rehearsals to £380 (€428) for the grand final.

So ahead of the imminent release of tickets, we want to know: Will you try to buy any?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interest (474)
Yes, I love the Eurovision! (42)
Maybe (16)
Don't know  (4)




Diarmuid Pepper
