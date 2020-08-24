Poll: Would you like to see another general election this year?

THE ONGOING FALLOUT from Golfgate continues today, as the Taoiseach is still awaiting a “full explanation” from Phil Hogan about the events leading up to the golf function.
The scandal has engulfed the government at a time when it was already under sustained pressure as Covid-19 cases have risen again and the country waits to see how schools will manage re-opening from later this week.
Yesterday, we asked you which way you’d vote if there was an election tomorrow but today’s question is a little different.
If the government were to collapse, the logistics of holding a general election during a pandemic would certainly be challenging.
But what do you think? Would you like to see another general election this year?
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
