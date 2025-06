IT’S A BUSY weekend across the western side of the globe: in Hungary, there is the prohibited Pride festival taking place in the streets of the capital city; Dublin played host to its own Pride festival, as have other towns and cities across the country; and at Glastonbury Festival in England, Irish rap group Kneecap are prowling the West Holts stage.

Irish acts are packed into the festival’s list of acts. Yesterday, singer CMAT received rave reviews after playing to festival goers from the Pyramid Stage.

Kneecap, whose act is not being broadcast on the BBC due to one of its members being charged with a terror offence, have kept their place at the festival despite calls from various English politicians. “Fuck Keir Starmer,” Mo Chara told attendees this afternoon.

So today we’re asking you: Have you ever attended Glastonbury Festival?