Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 March 2022
Poll: Should mandatory face mask rules be reintroduced in certain spaces?

The INMO is urging the government to require the use of face coverings in crowded indoor spaces.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 17,622 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5717593
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT IS REPORTED this morning that there has been a significant decline in the wearing of face masks since mandatory rules were lifted, despite public health advice that people should continue to wear them in crowded spaces such as public transport.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general sectary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for a reintroduction of rules on mask-wearing.

She said the level of Covid-19 is “very high” in hospitals and they are under considerable pressure, particularly after the bank holiday. The INMO is urging the government to again require the use of face coverings in congregated indoor spaces.

We want to know what you think: Should mandatory face mask rules be reintroduced in certain spaces?


Poll Results:

Yes (1174)
No (413)
I'm not sure (48)



Michelle Hennessy
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie