Poll: Should mandatory face mask rules be reintroduced in certain spaces?

IT IS REPORTED this morning that there has been a significant decline in the wearing of face masks since mandatory rules were lifted, despite public health advice that people should continue to wear them in crowded spaces such as public transport.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general sectary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for a reintroduction of rules on mask-wearing.

She said the level of Covid-19 is “very high” in hospitals and they are under considerable pressure, particularly after the bank holiday. The INMO is urging the government to again require the use of face coverings in congregated indoor spaces.

We want to know what you think: Should mandatory face mask rules be reintroduced in certain spaces?

