Poll: Do you like Mrs Brown's Boys?

“FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS and hold on to your hats!”

That’s what Brendan O’Carroll had to say when it was confirmed that Mrs Brown’s Boys will return to BBC One with a four-part series.

Advertisement

It had been planned for 2021 but was “thwarted twice” during the pandemic.

The show enjoys great popularity, but it also has a lot of detractors.

So with news of a new mini-series, we want to know: Do you like Mrs Brown’s Boys?

