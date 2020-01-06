This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland condemn the US killing of Qasem Soleimani?

The Department of Foreign Affairs has echoed an EU call for “maximum restraint”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 6 Jan 2020, 9:23 AM
11 minutes ago 1,766 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954726
Iranians take part in a rally to protest the killing in Tehran.
Image: Rouzbeh Fouladi/PA Images
Iranians take part in a rally to protest the killing in Tehran.
Iranians take part in a rally to protest the killing in Tehran.
Image: Rouzbeh Fouladi/PA Images

THE KILLING OF Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani by a US drone in Iraq has prompted fears of a widespread conflict in the region

The US has said that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians and US service personnel and was behind plans for more attacks.

Last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK will “not lament” Soleimani’s death but called for a de-escalation of tensions. 

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs has echoed an EU call for “maximum restraint” by all parties in the region but Minister Simon Coveney has not issued a statement beyond this. 

Labour leader Brendan Howlin  directly condemned the assassination of Soleimani by the US and Ruth Coppinger TD and Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan have both called on the Irish government to do the same. Today we’re asking if it should? 

Poll: Should Ireland condemn the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani?


Poll Results:

Yes (110)
No (86)
Don't know (24)



