Poll: Should Ireland condemn the US killing of Qasem Soleimani?

Iranians take part in a rally to protest the killing in Tehran.

THE KILLING OF Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani by a US drone in Iraq has prompted fears of a widespread conflict in the region.

The US has said that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians and US service personnel and was behind plans for more attacks.

Last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK will “not lament” Soleimani’s death but called for a de-escalation of tensions.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs has echoed an EU call for “maximum restraint” by all parties in the region but Minister Simon Coveney has not issued a statement beyond this.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin directly condemned the assassination of Soleimani by the US and Ruth Coppinger TD and Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan have both called on the Irish government to do the same. Today we’re asking if it should?

Poll: Should Ireland condemn the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani?

