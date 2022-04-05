#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 5 April 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan to take shorter showers to cut costs and save energy?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that “energy efficiency makes sense at any time”.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM
8 minutes ago 1,032 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5730176
File image of Minister Eamon Ryan.
Image: PA
File image of Minister Eamon Ryan.
File image of Minister Eamon Ryan.
Image: PA

THE COST OF living has increased in a number of ways recently and the government is still considering further measures to try and ease costs for households.

The Irish Times reported yesterday that the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is preparing plans to help that will include encouraging people to take shorter showers and cut down on their car journeys to save costs. 

Asked about advice like this, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “energy efficiency makes sense at any time”.

It comes on the foot of another significant UN climate report that emphasised the world has the tools and knowledge to combat the climate crisis – it just needs to turn them into action, with less than three years to halt the rise in carbon emissions.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector requires major transitions, including a substantial reduction in fossil fuels, the report compiled by some of the world’s top climate scientists outlined. 

So with all of this in mind, today we’re asking: Do you plan to take shorter showers to cut costs and save energy?


Poll Results:

No  (110)
Yes (36)
No opinion (8)
I'm more of a bath person (7)




Related Read

04.04.22 How can citizens take climate action? Avoid long-haul flights and eat less meat, UN experts say

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie