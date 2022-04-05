Poll: Do you plan to take shorter showers to cut costs and save energy?

THE COST OF living has increased in a number of ways recently and the government is still considering further measures to try and ease costs for households.

The Irish Times reported yesterday that the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is preparing plans to help that will include encouraging people to take shorter showers and cut down on their car journeys to save costs.

Asked about advice like this, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “energy efficiency makes sense at any time”.

It comes on the foot of another significant UN climate report that emphasised the world has the tools and knowledge to combat the climate crisis – it just needs to turn them into action, with less than three years to halt the rise in carbon emissions.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector requires major transitions, including a substantial reduction in fossil fuels, the report compiled by some of the world’s top climate scientists outlined.

So with all of this in mind, today we’re asking: Do you plan to take shorter showers to cut costs and save energy?

