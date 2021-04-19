#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 April 2021
Poll: Should the government consider vaccinating 18 to 24-year-olds earlier than older cohorts?

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had asked if the younger groups should be vaccinated first.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 19 Apr 2021, 9:18 AM
26 minutes ago 7,334 Views 9 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has raised the possibility of vaccinating young people first to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Figures show that transmission in the cohort 18 to 24 is higher than other categories.

The Minister asked for an assessment on whether vaccinating younger people earlier would have an impact on stemming the numbers.

Following the review Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the data was not there to change the roll out of inoculations.

“The original NIAC prioritisation included this option for younger people because we do see more transmission amongst younger people… If the data on transmissibility in regard to the vaccines was strong enough, then this was something that should be considered,” said Donnelly.

Today we’re asking: Should the government consider vaccinating 18 to 24-year-olds earlier than older cohorts?


Poll Results:

No (378)
Yes.  (110)
I'm not sure.  (31)



Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

