Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland - do you wear sunscreen?

SUMMER IS HERE. Well, for the time being at least.

Met Éireann forecasts that this week will see temperatures reach as high as 21 degrees with sunny skies across most of the country.

Expect the parks and beaches to be full in afternoons and evenings while the weather is fine, with people making the most of the sun.

But before you head out to soak up some rays, will you be protecting your skin?

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September.

But do you?

Today we’re asking, When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen?

