This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland - do you wear sunscreen?

It’s going to be a sunny week across the country.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 13 May 2019, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 5,587 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4632025
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

SUMMER IS HERE. Well, for the time being at least. 

Met Éireann forecasts that this week will see temperatures reach as high as 21 degrees with sunny skies across most of the country. 

Expect the parks and beaches to be full in afternoons and evenings while the weather is fine, with people making the most of the sun. 

But before you head out to soak up some rays, will you be protecting your skin?

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September. 

But do you? 

Today we’re asking, When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen? 


Poll Results:

Yes, whenever it's sunny&nbsp; (769)
Never in Ireland, only abroad&nbsp; (381)
I never wear sunscreen (81)
Don't know (28)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie