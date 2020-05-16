This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 May, 2020
Poll: When do you think you'll travel outside Ireland again?

Foreign travel has all but stopped since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 May 2020, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 23,503 Views 64 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MOST IRISH PEOPLE have not been able to leave the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the start of the crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised against non-essential travel to places like Italy, China, Iran and parts of South Korea.

And as restrictions were imposed, air travel virtually ground to a halt and many people cancelled holidays and re-arranged their plans for the summer.

However, a number of countries have started to ease their restrictions, while Italy – once the global epicentre of the virus – has announced that it will allow tourists from June.

Concerns remain about a second wave of the virus, and there are questions about the extent to which foreign travel will continue to be restricted in the months ahead.

But today we’re wondering: When do you think you’ll travel abroad again?


Poll Results:

Not until next year (584)
As soon as possible (226)
In the autumn (167)
Around Christmas (166)
After 2021 (121)
Never (40)






About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

