Poll: When do you think you'll travel outside Ireland again?

MOST IRISH PEOPLE have not been able to leave the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the start of the crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised against non-essential travel to places like Italy, China, Iran and parts of South Korea.
And as restrictions were imposed, air travel virtually ground to a halt and many people cancelled holidays and re-arranged their plans for the summer.
However, a number of countries have started to ease their restrictions, while Italy – once the global epicentre of the virus – has announced that it will allow tourists from June.
Concerns remain about a second wave of the virus, and there are questions about the extent to which foreign travel will continue to be restricted in the months ahead.
But today we’re wondering: When do you think you’ll travel abroad again?
