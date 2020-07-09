This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 July, 2020
Poll: Have you turned the heating on this week?

With plenty of cold and wet weather, have you been tempted to switch on the heating?

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 9:12 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksey Boyko
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksey Boyko

SO FAR, JULY has been unseasonably wet and cold, with rain pouring across the country since the month began.

This week alone, 41.6 mm of rain was recorded in Dublin Airport compared to just 41 mm across all of July in 2019. The average rainfall in July over the last 30 years has been 56.2 mm, so we’re likely to eclipse that if the trend continues. 

While drier and warmer weather is expected as we move into the weekend, we want to know have you turned the heating on this week?


Poll Results:

Just for a bit, to take the edge off (520)
No (244)
Yes, all the time (73)
Can you not think of a proper question? (45)




