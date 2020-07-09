Poll: Have you turned the heating on this week?

SO FAR, JULY has been unseasonably wet and cold, with rain pouring across the country since the month began.

This week alone, 41.6 mm of rain was recorded in Dublin Airport compared to just 41 mm across all of July in 2019. The average rainfall in July over the last 30 years has been 56.2 mm, so we’re likely to eclipse that if the trend continues.

While drier and warmer weather is expected as we move into the weekend, we want to know have you turned the heating on this week?

