Poll: Should vaping ads be banned on public transport?

THE ADVERTISEMENT OF vaping products on public transport is set to be banned under legislation set to be approved by Cabinet today.

The ban on advertisements on public transport is aimed to limit children’s exposure to commercial messages which the Department of Health believes normalises and glamourises the purchase and usage of e-cigarettes, it is understood.

A review by the Health Research Board found that children who vaped were five times more likely to go on and start smoking.

