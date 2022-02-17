Poll: Will you still wear a face mask when it's no longer mandatory?

RULES AROUND THE wearing of face masks on public transport, in shops and in schools look set to be relaxed.

The requirement to wear masks in certain settings will be examined when the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meets today.

The Journal reported earlier this week that the Government looks set to make mask wearing in certain settings public health guidance, rather than mandatory.

In a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week, NPHET members are understood to have been positive about the progress made against Covid-19, paving the way for the lifting of remaining restrictions.

So, today we’re asking: Will you still wear a face mask when it’s no longer mandatory?

