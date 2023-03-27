Poll: Would you go to an event with Joe Biden when he visits Ireland?

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is due to visit Ireland next month in a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will visit both sides of the border during his earlier-than-expected trip.

Former US president Barack Obama addressed a crowd of over 25,000 at Dublin’s College Green when he visited in 2011.

Donald Trump also paid a visit in 2019, but there were no public appearances during the visit to his Doonbeg golf and hotel resort.

So we want to know: If Biden makes a public appearance near you during his visit, would you attend?

