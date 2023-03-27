Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Then-vice president Joe Biden with local residents during a visit to his ancestral home in Ballina, Co Mayo, on 22 June, 2016.
Poll: Would you go to an event with Joe Biden when he visits Ireland?
The US president is coming to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
8 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is due to visit Ireland next month in a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. 

He will visit both sides of the border during his earlier-than-expected trip.

Former US president Barack Obama addressed a crowd of over 25,000 at Dublin’s College Green when he visited in 2011. 

Donald Trump also paid a visit in 2019, but there were no public appearances during the visit to his Doonbeg golf and hotel resort. 

So we want to know: If Biden makes a public appearance near you during his visit, would you attend?


Poll Results:

No way (64)
Maybe (33)
Yes, definitely (29)
Don't know/don't care (14)




