Poll: Would you go to an event with Joe Biden when he visits Ireland?

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is due to visit Ireland next month in a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
He will visit both sides of the border during his earlier-than-expected trip.
Former US president Barack Obama addressed a crowd of over 25,000 at Dublin’s College Green when he visited in 2011.
Donald Trump also paid a visit in 2019, but there were no public appearances during the visit to his Doonbeg golf and hotel resort.
So we want to know: If Biden makes a public appearance near you during his visit, would you attend?
