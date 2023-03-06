Poll: Do you think the eviction ban should be extended?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE THREE COALITION party leaders and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are set to discuss whether to extend, amend or lift the current eviction ban when they meet this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.
The ban is due to expire at the end of the month, and both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have pointed to potential negative implications of extending it.
This morning, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said that lifting the ban now would lead to “a jump in homelessness figures” and urged the Government to consider extending the ban or amending it to include some exemptions for landlords.
So today we’re asking: Do you think the eviction ban should be extended?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site