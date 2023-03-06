Advertisement

Monday 6 March 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Poll: Do you think the eviction ban should be extended?
Cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss whether to extend, amend or lift the ban.
THE THREE COALITION party leaders and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are set to discuss whether to extend, amend or lift the current eviction ban when they meet this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

The ban is due to expire at the end of the month, and both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have pointed to potential negative implications of extending it. 

This morning, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said that lifting the ban now would lead to “a jump in homelessness figures” and urged the Government to consider extending the ban or amending it to include some exemptions for landlords. 

So today we’re asking: Do you think the eviction ban should be extended?


Poll Results:

No, it's time to end it (307)
Yes, it should be extended (199)
Yes, but it should be amended (126)



