Poll: Would you pay to use a social media platform?

SINCE HE BOUGHT Twitter for $44 billion last month, Elon Musk has said he is looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.

He has announced that governments and businesses using the platform may have to pay “a slight cost” to stay on the social media platform, but said it would “always” be free to “casual users”.

A premium, subscription-based version of the platform has already been launched in some countries, where users can pay a monthly fee to access additional features to “customise their Twitter experience”, including an Undo Tweet tool to recall recently sent posts.

So we want to know: Would you pay to use a social media platform?

