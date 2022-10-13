Poll: When was the last time you sent a hand-written letter or card?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
YESTERDAY, AN POST launched a new digital stamp.
The stamp is now available to buy through the An Post App and will cost €2 for regular envelopes.
Users get instant access to a unique 12-digit code through the An Post App, which customers can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard where a traditional stamp would go.
This morning we want to know: When was the last time you sent a hand-written letter or card?
Poll Results:
