TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is expected to make the traditional annual trip to the White House next month for St Patrick’s Day.

An invitation from US President Donald Trump has yet to arrive, but the visit is usually finalised closer to 17 March.

However, there have been calls for the Taoiseach and other parties, such as Sinn Féin, to boycott the visit this year by the Social Democrats and People Before Profit, due to Trump’s threat to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

The SDLP has already said it will not attend any St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC this year.

Speaking this morning, Micheál Martin said the annual meeting with the US President is a “wonderful opportunity for Ireland” and that suggestions that he should not go are “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

So today, we’re asking: Should the Taoiseach visit US President Donald Trump for St Patrick’s Day?