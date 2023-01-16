Advertisement

Monday 16 January 2023
Shutterstock/Warongdech Digital File photo
# Power Outages
Over 14,000 customers without power in north Dublin and Meath due to faults
The ESB has not confirmed what time the two outages are due to be restored.
5.0k
2
40 minutes ago

OVER 14,000 homes and businesses are without power in north Dublin and Meath this evening due to a fault.  

The outage in the Julianstown area was reported on the ESB’s PowerCheck website at 5.18pm. 

As of 6.10pm, 10,575 customers were impacted, according to the website. 

Another fault impacting over 4,700 customers was also reported on the PowerCheck website at 5.46pm. 

The ESB has not confirmed what time either outage is due to be restored. 

It also remains unclear what caused both the power faults. 

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” the ESB said on its notices on PowerCheck. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
