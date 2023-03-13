Advertisement

Monday 13 March 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Richard Baneham, left, winner of the award for best visual effects for "Avatar: The Way of Water", Ashling Baneham, and Bailey Bass attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars.
# Oscars
President hails ‘remarkable year’ for Irish film as An Irish Goodbye and Richard Baneham triumph
President Higgins said success at this year’s Oscars is ‘testament to the hard work of so many people over recent decades’.
4.2k
0
Updated 45 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 45 minutes ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has said it’s been a “remarkable year for the Irish film industry” as he congratulated An Irish Goodbye and animator Richard Baneham on their Oscar success.

Higgin added that the success at this year’s Oscars is a “testament to the hard work of so many people over recent decades”.

An Irish Goodbye took home the gold statuette for Best Live-Action Short Film, while Dubliner Richard Baneham was among the team to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for his work on the hit blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

Shot entirely on location in the North, black comedy An Irish Goodbye follows the story of two estranged brothers coming to terms with the death of their mother.

Its co-directors led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star James Martin after it was announced as the winner at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ross-white-from-left-and-tom-berkeley-winners-of-the-award-for-best-live-action-short-for-an-irish-goodbye-attend-the-governors-ball-with-cast-members-james-martin-second-from-left-and-seamus Alamy Stock Photo Ross White, from left, and Tom Berkeley, winners of the award for best live action short for An Irish Goodbye, with cast members James Martin, second from left, and Seamus O'Hara. Alamy Stock Photo

President Higgins said: “May I congratulate An Irish Goodbye and Richard Baneham for their fantastic achievements in winning the Best Live-Action Short Film and Best Visual Effects Awards respectively at last night’s Oscars ceremony.

“May I further extend my congratulations to Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Jonathan Redmond and all involved with An Cailin Ciuin and The Banshees Of Inisherin for the exceptional recognition of their work which being nominated for an Academy Award constitutes.

“This has been a remarkable year for the Irish film industry and is a testament to the hard work of so many people over recent decades.

“The success which we are seeing is built on the acquisition of skills and pursuit of excellence by all in the Irish film community.”

eric-saindon-from-left-richard-baneham-daniel-barrett-and-joe-letteri-accept-the-award-for-best-visual-effects-for-avatar-the-way-of-water-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-t Alamy Stock Photo Eric Saindon, from left, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the award for best visual effects for Avatar: The Way of Water. Alamy Stock Photo

Higgins said the Irish representation at the Oscars is “particularly welcome” in light of the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of Screen Ireland, formerly known as Bord Scannán na hÉireann/the Irish Film Board, in 1993.

Higgins added that “as a gesture to all that has been achieved”, he and his wife Sabina “look forward to hosting a St Patrick’s Day reception celebrating the Irish Film, Audio-Visual and Performing Arts Communities at Áras an Uachtaráin this Friday”.

Culture minister Catherine Martin also congratulated the two Irish Oscar winners.

Martin said it was a “historic night” for Ireland and testament to the wealth of talent that now exists in the Irish industry.

The minister and the Irish Consulate hosted an Oscars viewing event in Los Angeles for producers, film executives and the Irish community on Sunday night.

Martin said the Irish film industry is “riding the crest of a wave” and added that the Oscars “showcased our talent, our language, and the beauty of our country as a tourism destination to a global audience”.

“There is no reason why we can’t be competing every year at the highest level, such is the creative talent within the country at the moment,” she added.

Martin is in LA as part of a trade mission to boost investment in Ireland’s film industry, tourism and culture.

The trip is part of the Irish government’s St Patrick’s Day programme and includes meetings with US studios and production companies, including Sony and Disney, which includes representatives from Marvel, Searchlight and Lucas Film.

-With additional reporting from Press Association 

