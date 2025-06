THE PRICE OF tobacco and alcohol products in Ireland are 205% of the EU average, according to the Eurostat database.

Ireland also has the second-highest average household expenditure levels and the second-highest hotel and restaurant price levels in Europe, second only to after Denmark in both categories.

These findings are in the latest average spending report from Europe’s central statistics office.

Commenting on the figures, head of communications for Bonkers.ie Darragh Cassidy said the report confirms that Ireland is an expensive country. He said that there are plenty of reasons why prices are so high here, including larger wages and higher taxes.

Cassidy also pointed to power state subsidies in areas such as public transport and childcare, compared to other EU member states. High insurance and energy costs for business owners also sees a price increase for consumers, he said.

“Ireland will never be a cheap place to live,” Cassidy said, explaining that the lack of state intervention in the cost of living and taxation leads to a mismatched income market.

Cassidy said that government should look at measures that are within its control, such as cutting VAT rates, insurance costs and giving price and consumer regulators greater powers.