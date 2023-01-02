Poll: Will you read Prince Harry's book?

HOT ON THE heels of his Netflix series with his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is due to release an autobiography.

The Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, has become the streaming platform’s biggest documentary debut ever – racking up 81.55 million viewing hours globally within its first four days of release.

The book, Spare, will be published on 10 January.

Penguin Random House has promised the “landmark publication” will contain “raw, unflinching honesty… insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to shed further light on the breakdown of his relationship with the British Royal Family in recent years, as well as the grief he still experiences for his mother Princess Diana.

