Poll: Should private jet flights be banned by law in Ireland?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PRIVATE JET FLIGHTS have become a talking point for opposition political parties after it was revealed in new research there were 6,671 private flights in Ireland in 2022.
People Before Profit is set to propose a nationwide ban on private jet flights in Ireland, while Sinn Féin have proposed a private jet tax.
We’re assuming that most of you will return a verdict that is unaffected by bias, whether or not you have your own personal private jet.
Today, we would like to know… Should private jets be banned in Ireland?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site