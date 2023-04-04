Poll: Should private jet flights be banned by law in Ireland?

PRIVATE JET FLIGHTS have become a talking point for opposition political parties after it was revealed in new research there were 6,671 private flights in Ireland in 2022.

People Before Profit is set to propose a nationwide ban on private jet flights in Ireland, while Sinn Féin have proposed a private jet tax.

We’re assuming that most of you will return a verdict that is unaffected by bias, whether or not you have your own personal private jet.

Today, we would like to know… Should private jets be banned in Ireland?

