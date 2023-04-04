Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Should private jet flights be banned by law in Ireland?
We all love our private jets, but do we have a responsibility to the climate?
5.5k
25
1 hour ago

PRIVATE JET FLIGHTS have become a talking point for opposition political parties after it was revealed in new research there were 6,671 private flights in Ireland in 2022.

People Before Profit is set to propose a nationwide ban on private jet flights in Ireland, while Sinn Féin have proposed a private jet tax. 

We’re assuming that most of you will return a verdict that is unaffected by bias, whether or not you have your own personal private jet. 

Today, we would like to know… Should private jets be banned in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Private jets should be taxed but not banned (631)
Private jets are fine, actually (329)
Yes, private jets should be banned (214)



Your Voice
