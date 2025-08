CUSTOMERS HAVE FACED problems paying for their purchases in some shops in Ireland today as transactions with Visa card payments fail to process correctly.

Shoppers at a range of different retailers, including Dunnes Stores and Aldi, have reported not being able to use Visa cards at tills for their purchases.

A reporter for The Journal observed several customers having trouble trying to pay with Visa cards in a Dunnes Stores in Co Wicklow.



Problem-tracker website Down Detector has received dozens of reports today of issues with Visa cards in Ireland.

The Journal understands that Visa is aware that customers have been experiencing issues.

It’s understood that Visa’s own systems have been operating normally today and the company is working with external partners to investigate the cause of the problem.

Some Visa card users in the UK have also described experiencing issues today.