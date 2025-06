SCORES OF PEOPLE have taken part in a demonstration in Dublin calling for action over a shortage of education provision for children with additional needs.

It comes after a number of children with autism have not yet received an allocated school place.

The Equality in Education protest assembled at the Garden of Remembrance, with many holding banners calling for equality in education provision.

The group slept outside Leinster House in April to highlight the issue.

A number of representatives from Opposition parties were in attendance.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the children are being failed.

“These are children who have an equal right to a full education as any other child. They have parents who in many cases have written literally dozens of applications to various schools only to be told that their child cannot be accommodated,” she said.

“They have mounted a campaign which has seen them sleep outside the Dail … they’re here today to simply say that no child should be left behind. Every single child is entitled, socially, morally and legally to an appropriate school place.

“The government talk a lot about the needs of people with disabilities, they’re talking about prioritising the needs of children, well, we’re not seeing that here, what we see here are stressed-out, traumatised and very, very distressed parents, and children who are being failed comprehensively. That needs to change.

“Government is well aware of this issue.”