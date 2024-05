THE PSNI HAS issued an appeal for information after a protected bird had to be put down after being shot in Newry, Co Down.

Red Kite birds are protected birds of prey that were reintroduced to the North in 2008.

The bird was nicknamed ‘Vivienne’ and police said it was well known throughout the Mournes area since it was born in 2018.

A PSNI spokesperson described the bird as a “truly beautiful raptor with distinctive markings, recognised by its fork tail”.

Close up image of a Red Kite Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was found injured in the Cullion Road area of Newry on 20 April and taken to a local vet for treatment.

However, due to its injuries which were consistent with being shot, the bird had to be put down.

A later X-ray on 22 April confirmed that the bird had been shot, as pellets were embedded in its wing and neck, including a fracture to its humerus.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone in the area who may be “aware of anyone intent on harming birds of prey to contact police”.

The spokesperson added the police are appealing to the public because the offences fall under the Northern Ireland Wildlife Order.

The spokesperson also remarked that police take all wildlife crime “very seriously” and appealed for anyone who may have information to make contact with them.