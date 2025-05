THE PSNI HAVE arrested three men following burglaries yesterday in both the Republic and the North.

The suspects, aged 46, 38 and 35, were detained at an address in Loughgall, Co Armagh last night.

They are being questioned by detectives in connection with a burglary at a house on Madden Row in Keady, Co Armagh, as well as on suspicion of possession of stolen goods believed to have been taken during burglaries in Co Monaghan.

A silver Mercedes, believed to have been used in the burglaries, was also seized for examination.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives are keen to hear from witnesses, anyone with information or those who may have captured relevant dash-cam, doorbell or other footage that could assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, a garda spokesperson told The Journal that gardaí are liaising with the PSNI in relation to a number of recent burglaries which took place in Co Monaghan and Co Cavan.