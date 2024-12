TWO POLICE OFFICERS in Northern Ireland were left injured after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in Crossmaglen, Co Amragh, early this morning, the PSNI has said.

Local policing Inspector Lawson said that the vehicle involved, a black Volkswagen CC, was “in effect, used as a weapon against our officers”.

Lawson said that the officers were on patrol in Crossmaglen at around 5:30am when they saw the car, which was “suspicious”. Following a short pursuit after the car failed to stop for police, the Volkswagen rammed the side of the police car.

It caused damage and injuries to the two officers inside, and a vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

“The suspect vehicle then made off in the direction of Carran Road. Due to the dangerous manner in which it was being driven, other officers in the area were unable to safely continue the pursuit without posing significant risk to the public,” Lawson said.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant frontal damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 229 of 24/12/24.”

Lawson added that it was unacceptable that the incident had occurred and that those response should expect to be brought before the courts.

Northern Ireland has seen a spate of attacks on its police officers in recent weeks. Earlier this month, twenty police officers were injured in the space of less than 24 hours in various attacks all across the north.