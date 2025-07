THE PSNI HAS urged the public not the share misinformation regarding the shooting incident in Co Fermanagh in which a mother and her two children were killed.

Vanessa Whyte and her two children were killed in a shooting at their house in Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Vanessa, who was aged 45, was a veterinary surgeon originally from Co Clare, while James was 14 and Sara was 13.

A PSNI investigation into the suspected triple murder is underway, and one line of inquiry is that the incident was a murder-attempted suicide.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital with gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, social media posts containing misinformation and unverified images have been circulating online.

The PSNI said it is “aware of ongoing speculation and the sharing of imagery on social media in relation to the shooting incident in Maguiresbridge”.

It has appealed to the public to stop sharing misinformation or images “as this may ultimately have a negative impact on the criminal justice process”.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the PSNI had urged people not to speculate as police investigations continue.

Speaking from the scene on Wednesday, local Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen remarked that “out of respect for families, it is so important that people don’t speculate”.

“We need to give space to the police to carry out their investigation,” she added.

“They’ve made it clear that they will keep in touch with the community, and they’ll come when there are facts to present.

“Speculation doesn’t get us anywhere.”

The PSNI has also appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and officers are “particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks”.

“If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

He added: “Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Meanwhile, a vigil is to be held this evening at 7pm in Maguiresbridge primary school for Vanessa and her children, Sara and James.

A book of condolence also opened today in the school hall, which remains open until 9am tonight and will open again tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

Tonight’s vigil is organised by the local Village Rural Development Association, to allow members of the close-knit community of Maguiresbridge to support each other.

It remarked that tonight is an “opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief”.