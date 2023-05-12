Fórsa warns members may opt for industrial action if pay increases don't match inflation

IRELAND’S LARGEST TRADE union for civil and public sector workers has warned that its members will support a ballot for industrial action if pay talks this year don’t result in wage increases being matched to inflation.

Fórsa today said that the results of a survey of more than 20,000 of its members has revealed that over 80% believe that it is important that pay negotiations to take place later this year secure inflation-matching increases.

The current public service pay agreement – Building Momentum – expires at the end of 2023.

The survey, carried out by Amárach research, further found that a clear majority of Fórsa members support a ballot for industrial action if pay increases are below the rate of inflation.

Fórsa has over 80,000 members, including 30,000 civil service workers, 16,000 education staff, and over 30,000 health and welfare workers.

Only 5% of surveyed members opposed a ballot.

The union has said that if a ballot became necessary, support for it would likely increase, and it noted that support was especially high amongst younger members.

Fórsa General Secretary Kevin Callinan said that in light of the survey’s results, “There can be no doubt that the cost-of-living must continue to be the main focus for unions in pay talks this year”.

Callinan said the union will be pushing the Government to “make good the shortfall in pay against inflation”.

He said that Fórsa will also be factoring in the effect of the cessation of Government cost-of-living measures and supports – which the survey revealed to be a key concern for the union’s members.

Callinan, who also chairs the ICTU’s Public Services Committee, said that the last few months have been very challenging for working people, especially when it comes to food inflation remaining “stubbornly high”.

“Unions are absolutely clear that last year’s Building Momentum review didn’t fully compensate for the rate of inflation.

“When workers were weighing up the terms of that deal, they were also paying close attention to the Government’s intentions to introduce various measures, including budgetary tax changes.

“We’ve already made it clear to government and employers, if these supports are withdrawn and if prices remain elevated – as they surely will – the shortfall will have to be made good in wage bargaining across the economy,” Callinan added.