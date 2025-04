THE PUBLIC HAS been reminded of the need to be cautious around water ahead of the Easter break.

Easter is traditionally the time when many sailors and motorboat users take their craft out of storage and begin their season.

And with water temperatures still being relatively cold at this time of year, any planning on going for an open water swim is being reminded of the risk of cold water shock when entering the water.

The joint-appeal comes from the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI and is particularly aimed at those who will be using crafts.

If sailing or motorboating, users should always check the weather, wind and tide times before going on the water and ensure there is an emergency action plan in place.

It is also good practise to inform someone on shore of your plans and return time.

People should also wear an appropriate lifejacket and always carry a means of calling and signalling for help.

A reminder has also been issues to always operate your boat at a speed that is appropriate to the weather conditions and the environment.

Boating safety advice from the RNLI RNLI RNLI

Clare McGrath, the chair of Water Safety Ireland, said that as the longer evenings and warmer weather draws more people to our waters, it’s vital to enjoy these activities safely.

She noted that proper training is “essential” when boating and that excessive speed should be avoided.

McGrath also noted that cold water shock and hypothermia is still a danger in spring and encouraged everyone to learn swimming and lifesaving rescue skills, plan each outing carefully by checking forecasts and remaining within the limits of your experience.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.