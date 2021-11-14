#Open journalism No news is bad news

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to miss Remembrance event due to sprained back

The queen missed an event in Northern Ireland last month due to health concerns.

By AFP Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,713 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5601303
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS a “sprained back” and will miss a Remembrance service today, her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice.

Her absence will deepen concerns over her health after she stepped back at the end of last month on medical advice and spent a night in hospital undergoing unspecified tests .

She then resumed “light duties” but pulled out of a scheduled attendance at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised to rest.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” a palace statement said.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Prince Charles will lay a wreath on her behalf, as in previous years.

The 95-year-old was due to view Sunday’s annual service in London from a balcony, as she has done since 2017, when she handed over some duties to younger members of the family.

“Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend”, the statement said. 

A two-day trip to Northern Ireland was also shelved last month on medical grounds, where she was due to attend an event marking 100 years since Ireland was partitioned.

The event had been jointly organised by the main Christian churches on the island of Ireland, who said that the “Service of Reflection and Hope” was being held “to mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”. 

President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to the event. 

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

