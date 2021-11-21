Quiz: What do you know about these midnight-related songs and films?

Cinderella rushing out of the club before the curfew kicks in.

THIS WEEK, EVENT organisers, DJs, and club-goers were incensed after the Government announced that nightclubs would have to close by midnight from Thursday.

Closing the clubs at a time when they only start to get going outraged the night-time industry, who insisted that this wasn’t a curfew, as Ministers had suggested, but an outright closure.

Coppers, Pygmalion and other popular club venues then announced that they would open earlier to be able to run their business – as one journalist put it, sure it gets dark at 4.30pm these days anyway.

So to mark the week where there was such a focus on the time, here’s a quiz about pop culture that references midnight.

Why did Cinderella rush out of the Prince's ball before the clock struck midnight? The palace was closing in line with the latest Covid-19 guidelines She was afraid her stepmother would find out that she had been breaking Covid guidelines

She wasn't really mad on yer man All that her fairy godmother had given her would disappear after midnight Phil Lynott sang about breaking a curfew of his own in Dancing in the Moonlight. He should have been in by 10, but was "on the streets again" after midnight - but at what time, exactly? One minute past midnight Two o'clock

Three o'clock Six o'clock In the comedic film Midnight Run, Robert De Niro is a bounty hunter who is turning in a charming accountant played by who? Charles Grodin Al Pacino

Tim Robbins Alan Rickman Midnight City by French electronic band M83 doesn't have a lot of lyrics. How many unique lines are in the song? 5 10

20 25 Finish this lyric from 'Rebel Yell' by Billy Idol: "In the midnight..." Howl Hour

Row Town From what Shakespeare play is this quote from: "The iron tongue of Midnight hath/ told twelve lovers, to bed; 'tis/ almost fairy time." Hamlet King Lear

A Midsummer Night's Dream Romeo and Juliet Leonard Cohen goes "looking for someone who had lines in her face" by himself in a crowded place in 'Lady Midnight'. What's the last line of that song? You've won me, you've won me, my lord. I could hear my lady calling.

It is this that the darkness is for. The stars eat your body and the wind makes you cold. In the 2013 US romantic drama Before Midnight, what is Jesse's response when Celine says: "Now I know why Sylvia Plath put her head in a toaster." "It was an oven." "No need to be so dramatic."

"That's really insensitive." "You are the fucking mayor of crazy town." In the Netflix special 'Inside' by comedian and actor Bo Burnham, Bo sits in a dark room and waits until a digital clock hits midnight. What's the song he sings directly after that scene? FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight) Problematic

30 Welcome to the Internet And finally, which one of these is not a lyric from Tom Waits' Midnight Lullaby? "You can burn the midnight oil with me as long as you will" "At midnight on the windowsill, and had this little chat"

"Cause when it's midnight, you see for miles and miles" "Sing a song of sixpence, pocket full of rye" Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Oh dear. Sure look, it's just a quiz. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fair play. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Jesus, that's good going! Share your result: Share