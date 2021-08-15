#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 15 August 2021
Quiz: How well do you know these songs from Disney animations?

You must Be As Swift As A Coursing River to do well in this quiz.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 13,814 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522342

KELLIE HARRINGTON’S USE of ‘Hakuna Matata’ in interviews has resonated with people after her Olympic success. Win or lose, Kellie would say ‘Hakuna Matata’, and point out that she’s just happy to be at the Games, doing her best.

Hakuna Matata is probably the most famous song from the 1994 Disney animation The Lion King, influenced by the Shakespearean play ‘Hamlet’. But a fair few Disney animations have had songs that resonated with us.

So here’s a quiz to test your nostalgic-musical-animated knowledge.

Let’s start with the title track: What lyric comes after ‘It means no worries, for the rest of your days’ in Hakuna Matata?
It’s our problem-free energy
It’s our problem-free philosophy

It’s our endless generosity
It’s our furry - Pumba! Not in front of the kids…
In Moana, Maui the “ordinary” demi-god sings the song “You’re Welcome” to the young heroine. What activity has he not done?
Pulled islands from the sea
Harnessed the breeze

Starred in action films
Lassoed the sun
In ‘Colours of the Wind’ from the film Pocahontas, which one of these does the heroine NOT ask if you have done:
Have you ever heard the wolf cry to the blue corn moon
Or asked the grinning bobcat why he grinned

Have you swam with an arctic walrus in Waterford
Can you paint with all the colours of the wind
In the Aristocats, this fella serenades Duchess with a song about himself. Who is he NOT?
Abraham deLacey
Scat Cat

Giuseppe Casey
Thomas O'Malley
What comes after this line in the song ‘I Knew I Smelled a Rat’ from the 2007 film Ratatouille: “Well it seems as though this parasite…”
Is feeding people's appetites
Is feeding people marmite

His time is up at midnight
Has had enough of the limelight
Who sang Let it Go from Frozen?
Adele Dazeem
Idina Menzel

Ariana Grande
John Travolta
Which one of these lines is not about Prince Ali in the song of the same name from the film Aladdin?
Prince Ali, mighty is he, Ali Ababwa/ Strong as ten, regular men, definitely
He's faced the galloping hordes/ A hundred bad guys with swords

Now, try your best to stay calm/ Brush up your Friday salaam
He doesn’t pay a fair tax/ He’d rather recline and relax
‘I'll Make a Man Out of You’ in the film Mulan is played as Mulan learns to train in the army she has joined, dressed as a man. Who is the main singer of that song?
Mulan
The Eddie Murphy dragon

Li Shang
Attila the Hun
In ‘Under the Sea’ from the film The Little Mermaid, which one of these lines isn't a reason why is the sea so great, according to Sebastian?
It’ll do for now for me
Up on the shore they work all day

Under the sea we off the hook
We got the beat here
And finally, back to The Lion King: In Elton John’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight, what line comes after, eh, ‘can you feel the love tonight’?
The king is here in sight
The peace the evening brings

You needn't look too far
Hmm hmm hmm hmmmm hmmmm hmmmmm
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A Bronze medal for you.
You scored out of !
Silver medal. Fair play.
You scored out of !
Gold medal! Wooo
About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Read next:

