Quiz: How much do you know about Dublin Airport?

IT HASN’T BEEN the best week for Dublin Airport.

With massive queues resurfacing last weekend, the airport authority was called to meetings with government ministers and the Oireachtas transport committee where it was told it could not allow the same situation to happen again.

The airport is the centre for international travel in and out of Ireland, though the regional airports in Shannon, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Donegal also carry thousands of passengers each year.

Passenger numbers through the capital airport have rapidly picked up again after massively dropping due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, in the face of rising greenhouse gas emissions that threaten climate breakdown, a question hangs over the future of aviation and how much of it the world can environmentally afford.

With all that said, how much do you know about Dublin Airport?

