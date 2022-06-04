#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 4 June 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Dublin Airport?

It hasn’t been the best week for the airport.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
51 minutes ago 6,554 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781370
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT HASN’T BEEN the best week for Dublin Airport.

With massive queues resurfacing last weekend, the airport authority was called to meetings with government ministers and the Oireachtas transport committee where it was told it could not allow the same situation to happen again.

The airport is the centre for international travel in and out of Ireland, though the regional airports in Shannon, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Donegal also carry thousands of passengers each year.

Passenger numbers through the capital airport have rapidly picked up again after massively dropping due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, in the face of rising greenhouse gas emissions that threaten climate breakdown, a question hangs over the future of aviation and how much of it the world can environmentally afford.

With all that said, how much do you know about Dublin Airport?

Let’s go back to the start - when did Dublin Airport open?
Alamy
1940
1947

1955
1960
A small Aer Lingus plane flew the first flight from the airport - where did it go?
Shannon
London

Liverpool
Lourdes
It wasn’t always called Dublin Airport - which town was it previously named after?
Swords
Collinstown

St Doolagh's
Glasnevin
In 2021, which of these Fianna Fáil politicians suggested the airport be renamed Seán Lemass Dublin Airport after the former Taoiseach?
Alamy
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Minister Stephen Donnelly

MEP Billy Kelleher
Senator Malcolm Byrne
And then earlier this year, a different Fianna Fáiller in the Dáil called for it to be renamed after a famous Irish writer - which one?
Samuel Beckett
Edna O’Brien

James Joyce
Oscar Wilde
In 2019, Dublin Airport was the 12th busiest airport of 101 in Europe, but its traffic slowed during Covid-19. Where did it come on the list in 2021?
Alamy
17th
27th

37th
47th
Dublin Airport is one of only three airports in the world with pre-clearance immigration and customs for flights to the United States. Shannon Airport is one of the others - where is the third?
Abu Dhabi
London Heathrow

Singapore
Kerry
During take-offs and landings, planes produce a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. How many tonnes, measured in carbon dioxide equivalent, were produced during take-offs and landings at Dublin Airport in 2019?
Alamy
119,000 tonnes (around 9,400 times the average total produced by one person in Ireland in 2018)
174,000 tonnes (around 13,800 times the individual annual average)

233,000 tonnes (around 18,500 times the individual annual average)
258,000 tonnes (around 20,500 times the individual annual average)
Which of these was not part of DAA’s plan to try to prevent lengthy queues this June Bank Holiday weekend?
Limiting access to terminals at busy periods based on passengers’ departure times
Reducing the number of departing flights

Opening more security lanes
Bringing in more staff
Other than bus, which type of public transport is an option to Dublin Airport?
Alamy
Train
Tram

Underground
None of the above
Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Not your best
You're this hours-long queue
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not too bad
You're this neat suitcase
Alamy
You scored out of !
Well done!
You're this classic 1960s Aer Lingus plane
About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

