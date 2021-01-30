Quiz: How much do you know about seals?

Imagine coming across this little fella on your drive to work? When Edgars came across this baby seal in West Cork, he managed to get him in to his van and brought him back down to the sea. pic.twitter.com/3x4Lr79Hz6 — 96fm Opinion Line (@OpinionLine96) January 26, 2021

THIS WEEK, A fisherman made an unexpected discovery on a road near Crookhaven in Cork: A baby seal.

As you are probably aware, seals are not generally found on roads, but rather in the sea.

Thankfully, the fisherman was able to put the seal into a box and return it to the Atlantic, and everyone rejoiced.

So that got us thinking… how much do you really know about seals?

