#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about seals?

Arf arf arf arf.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM
44 minutes ago 5,951 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5337706

THIS WEEK, A fisherman made an unexpected discovery on a road near Crookhaven in Cork: A baby seal.

As you are probably aware, seals are not generally found on roads, but rather in the sea.

Thankfully, the fisherman was able to put the seal into a box and return it to the Atlantic, and everyone rejoiced.

So that got us thinking… how much do you really know about seals?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

What is a seal?
Shutterstock
A small, friendly dolphin
A dog who is stuck in the sea

A cat who is stuck in the sea
A carnivorous, fin-footed, semiaquatic marine mammal
Where are they normally found?
Shutterstock
On the road
In the sea
'Seal' isn't this animal's proper name, it's just what it is commonly called. What is the correct term, which also includes sea lions and walruses?
Shutterstock
Porpoise
Pinniped

Peccary
Patrick
Two types of seals hang out in Ireland's waters - one is the common or harbour seal, but, despite its name, it's less common than the other species. What is it?
Shutterstock
Fur seal
The More Common Seal

Grey seal
Harp seal
Where is Seal from?
PA Images
London
Manchester

New York
The sea
What's a selkie?
Shutterstock
Wait, what was with that question about the singer Seal?
A mythical being, which in the water looks like a seal but can transform into a human

A real creature, which in the water looks like a seal but can transform into a human
A type of pygmy seal found off the Falkland Islands
The Irish Constitution states that the President can only sign off on certain actions using both 'his hand and seal'. Which of these is NOT one of them?
RollingNews.ie
Making his own discretionary appointments to the Council of State.
Removing the Comptroller and Auditor General from office.

Signing legislation into law.
Removing a judge from office.
A cork is the term generally used to refer to anything which seals the top of a wine bottle, but what is this type of seal called?
Shutterstock
A stopper
A plug

A bung
A pinniped
In US Navy SEAL, what does SEAL stand for?
US Military
Sexy elegant attractive lads
Sea air and land

Secret Eastern Air Legion
Southeast Aviation (Louisiana)

SEAL (it's just seal written in capital letters)
What's this?
Wikimedia
A seal
Not a seal
Finally: BABY
I COMPARE YOU TO A KISS FROM A ROSE ON THE GREY
OHH
PA Images
THE MORE I GET OF YOU THE STRANGER IT FEELS, YEAH
AND NOW THAT YOUR
PA Images
ROSE IS IN BLOOM
A LIGHT HITS
PA Images
THE GLOOM ON THE GREY
Ba-da-da, ba-da-da-da-da-da
Shutterstock
ba-da-da
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, aka Seal
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this perfect little seal
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this very cute baby seal
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this seal... HEY WAIT A SECOND
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are simply a walrus
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie