IRELAND. YOU’VE SEEN it a million times and you know it like the back of your hand.

So you definitely know all these towns and cities just by looking at a map of the country, right? Test your knowledge of the country from above below.

An easy one to start, this is... Dingle Tralee

Killarney Kenmare This Co Meath town is... Kells Ashbourne

Navan Trim Heading out west now. This is... Ballina Castlebar

Claremorris Westport We've zoomed in a bit for this north county Dublin town. It's... Malahide Rush

Skerries Balbriggan Zooming out and heading up north. This is... Omagh Strabane

Ballybofey Enniskillen This west Cork town is... Clonakilty Bantry

Baltimore Schull This is... Carlow Kilkenny

Portlaoise Thurles Up to the other end of the country again, this is... Ballyshannon Killybegs

Strandhill Letterkenny This Clare town is... Shannon Scarriff

Ennis Lahinch And finally, this Midlands town is... Athlone Longford

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect