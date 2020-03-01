This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 March, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these classic Irish films?

Required viewing one and all.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 10:00 PM
47 minutes ago 12,452 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5027359

THE VIRGIN MEDIA Dublin International Film Festival is in full swing and runs until next Sunday.

The festival is showcasing both international and Irish-made films during its run, but this evening we want to test you knowledge of the latter. 

From Into the West, who is sitting on the front of the horse?
Youtube
Ossie
Tito
What is the horse's name?
Youtube
Fionn mac Cumhaill
Tír na nÓg

Lir
Fianna Fáil
In Michael Collins, how many minutes late was the title character to the flag raising ceremony?
Youtube
Five
Six

Seven
Eight
In Intermission, what is the name of the documentary Detective Jerry Lynch is the star of?
Youtube
On The Streets
Underbelly

Scumbags and Skangers
Hard Men
This t-shirt featured in which of the Barrytown trilogy?
Youtube
The Commitments
The Snapper

The Van
In Brooklyn, Saoirse's Ronan's Eilis Lacey moves to New York from which country?
Fox Searchlight
Donegal
Galway

Cork
Wexford
Which Hollywood actor played Inspector Ned Kenny in 1998's The General?
Youtube
John Voight
Christopher Walken

Burt Reynolds
Dennis Hopper
My Left Foot was nominated for five Academy Awards, in what category was it NOT nominated?
Wikimedia
Best Actor
Best Actress

Best Original Song
Best Picture
For what song did Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová win an Oscar for in Once?
Youtube
Falling Slowly
When Your Mind's Made Up

Once
Say It to Me Now
Who is standing on the right?
Youtube
Adam
Paul
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
Need to watch more!
Share your result:

