Dublin: 4°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Quiz: How well do you know the films of Jim Sheridan?

One of Ireland’s foremost directors is celebrating his birthday today.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 10:00 PM
34 minutes ago 4,548 Views 1 Comment


MULTIPLE OSCAR NOMINATED film director Jim Sheridan turns 73 today.

The Dubliner has had a varied career that has seen him tackle themes from The Troubles to murder to the housing crisis.

But how much do you know about his work?

His directorial debut My Left Foot was nominated for five Oscars, how many did it win?
Miramax
Two
Three

Four
Five
Into the West brought together some of Ireland's finest actors, who was NOT in the film?
Entertainment Film
Gabriel Byrne
Brendan Gleeson

Ciarán Hinds
Colm Meaney
In the Name of the Father received seven Oscar nominations, but which British miscarriage of justice does it tell the story of?
Universal Pictures
Guildford Four
Birmingham Six
The third and (so far) final collaboration between Sheridan and Daniel Day-Lewis was in 1997's The Boxer. What is the name of the film's main character?
Universal Pictures
Gerry O'Connor
Rory Devaney

Danny Flynn
Sean Phelan
More Oscar nominations for Sheridan for a 2002 semi-autobiographical tale starring Samantha Morton. What was it called?
Alamy Stock Photo
In Business
In Treatment

In The Money
In America
Sheridan has also appeared in front of the camera as an actor in film and TV. What film is this?
Warner Bros.
The Treaty
The General

I Went Down
Into The West
Sheridan directed a hip hop crime drama about the life of which US rapper?
Eminem
50 Cent

Puff Daddy
Dr. Dre
Sheridan directed some serious A-listers in 2009 movie Brothers, who did NOT feature in the movie?
Alamy Stock Photo
Tobey Maguire
Jake Gyllenhaal

Anne Hathaway
Natalie Portman
Which of these documentaries did Sheridan produce and star in last year?
The Du Plantier Case
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie

West Cork
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Sheridan tackled Ireland's housing crisis in which of these productions?
Inside Apollo House
Rosie

Herself
Home Sweet Home
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
Need to watch more!
Share your result:

