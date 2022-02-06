Quiz: How well do you know the films of Jim Sheridan?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MULTIPLE OSCAR NOMINATED film director Jim Sheridan turns 73 today.
The Dubliner has had a varied career that has seen him tackle themes from The Troubles to murder to the housing crisis.
But how much do you know about his work?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)