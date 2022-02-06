Quiz: How well do you know the films of Jim Sheridan?

MULTIPLE OSCAR NOMINATED film director Jim Sheridan turns 73 today.

The Dubliner has had a varied career that has seen him tackle themes from The Troubles to murder to the housing crisis.

But how much do you know about his work?

Advertisement

His directorial debut My Left Foot was nominated for five Oscars, how many did it win? Miramax Two Three

Four Five Into the West brought together some of Ireland's finest actors, who was NOT in the film? Entertainment Film Gabriel Byrne Brendan Gleeson

Ciarán Hinds Colm Meaney In the Name of the Father received seven Oscar nominations, but which British miscarriage of justice does it tell the story of? Universal Pictures Guildford Four Birmingham Six The third and (so far) final collaboration between Sheridan and Daniel Day-Lewis was in 1997's The Boxer. What is the name of the film's main character? Universal Pictures Gerry O'Connor Rory Devaney

Danny Flynn Sean Phelan More Oscar nominations for Sheridan for a 2002 semi-autobiographical tale starring Samantha Morton. What was it called? Alamy Stock Photo In Business In Treatment

In The Money In America Sheridan has also appeared in front of the camera as an actor in film and TV. What film is this? Warner Bros. The Treaty The General

I Went Down Into The West Sheridan directed a hip hop crime drama about the life of which US rapper? Eminem 50 Cent

Puff Daddy Dr. Dre Sheridan directed some serious A-listers in 2009 movie Brothers, who did NOT feature in the movie? Alamy Stock Photo Tobey Maguire Jake Gyllenhaal

Anne Hathaway Natalie Portman Which of these documentaries did Sheridan produce and star in last year? The Du Plantier Case Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie

West Cork Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Sheridan tackled Ireland's housing crisis in which of these productions? Inside Apollo House Rosie

Herself Home Sweet Home Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! B Lovely result Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! F Need to watch more! Share your result: Share